Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Janis Ian

Music

Janis Ian to release final album in January

The iconic singer will bow out with her next record.

Published

Janis Ian will release new album ‘The Light at the End of the Line’ on 21st January 2022.

Released on her own label Rude Girl Records, the album will be Ian’s final one. It’s also her first album of new material in 15 years. The first two singles – “I’m Still Standing” and ‘Resist’ – are out now.

‘The Light at the End of the Line’ bookends a kaleidoscopic catalogue that began with her 1967 self-titled debut at age 15. The songs are intimate portraits of getting older but wiser (“I’m Still Standing”), of knowing when to stand up and not take any more shit (‘Resist’), of celebrating life’s fleeting beauty (‘Swannanoa’), of exalting in your true identity (‘Perfect Little Girl’), of paying homage to a lifelong hero and her demons (‘Nina’, as in Simone).  

‘The Light at the End of the Line’ feels like a victory lap for an artist who has nothing to lose, and nothing left to prove. You hear that in the risks Ian took in both her lyrics and the inspired production choices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I love this album,” Ian says. “There is an element of, ‘This is the absolute best I can do over the span of 58 years as a writer. This is what I’ve learned. And I realised that this album has an arc, and I’ve never really done anything like that before.”

Janis Ian began her iconic career at age 14 when she wrote her socially and politically impactful song “Society’s Child” about an interracial romance between teenagers. 

She has been nominated for nine Grammy awards and won two: one in 1976 for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female (‘At Seventeen’) and one in 2013 for Best Spoken Word Recording (‘Society’s Child: An Autobiography’).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Princess Bride The Princess Bride

Film

11 alternative Christmas films to add to your watchlist this December

We pick some films that will add variety to your Christmas viewing.

4 days ago
The King's Speech The King's Speech

Film

The Best Films to Watch When Learning English

We highlight some films that will help you.

4 days ago
The Folio Society The Folio Society

Arts

The Folio Society to publish collector’s edition of Shackleton’s ‘Antarctica’

Deluxe three volume edition commemorates the centenary of his death.

2 days ago
Ron's Gone Wrong Ron's Gone Wrong

Competitions

Win “Ron’s Gone Wrong” on Blu-ray

The animated hit could be yours.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you