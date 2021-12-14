Curtis Stigers revisits his hits on new album ‘This Life’

Curtis Stigers is kicking off 2022 by revisiting some of his biggest hits for new album ‘This Life’, released on 25th February.

For ‘This Life’ Stigers has revisited his early successes (and a couple of later ones) and put a jazz spin on them including ‘I Wonder Why’ and ‘You’re All That Matters To Me’. The repertoire includes a new version of Nick Lowe’s ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding), which Stigers originally recorded in 1992 for the smash hit film soundtrack of ‘The Bodyguard’ starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Also included is a fresh rendition of ‘This Life’, the Emmy-nominated theme song Curtis co-wrote and recorded in 2008 for the popular TV show ‘Sons Of Anarchy’.

“I don’t tend to look back much, musically speaking”, Curtis Stigers states in the liner notes to his new album ‘This Life’. “However, this time I set out with a plan to record songs from my previous twelve studio albums that I now play live in concert in a distinctly different way than I recorded them originally. Songs and arrangements grow and evolve from their recorded versions over time, as we play them again and again for audiences.”

Stigers will tour in the UK in February and March in support of the record. Tickets are available from www.curtisstigers.com/tour.

The track list for ‘This Life’, which is produced by Stigers, is:

1. (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding (Nick Lowe) 4:44

2. You’re All That Matters To Me (Curtis Stigers/Gregg Sutton/Shelly Peiken) 5:58

3. I Don’t Wanna Talk About It Now (Emmylou Harris/Jill Cunniff/Daryl Johnson) 5:57

4. I Wonder Why (Curtis Stigers/Glen Ballard) 4:59

5. This Life (Curtis Stigers/Bob Thiele Jr./Dave Kushner/Kurt Sutter) 3:35

6. Keep Me From The Cold (Curtis Stigers/Glen Ballard) 4:43

7. Summertime (George Gershwin/Ira Gershwin/DuBose Heyward/Dorothy Heyward) 4:24

8. Don’t Go Far (Curtis Stigers/Beth Nielsen Chapman) 4:26

9. Tonight Will Be Fine (Leonard Cohen) 7:11

10. Swingin’ Down At 10th & Main (Curtis Stigers) 7:41

11. Never Saw A Miracle (Curtis Stigers/Barry Mann) 4:23

12. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Bob Dylan) 8:46 (LP-ONLY BONUS TRACK)