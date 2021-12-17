Connect with us

Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas

TV

‘Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas’ – get your first look

The father and son duo is back for a one-off special.

Published

ITV has released a promo for ‘Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas’.

Bradley and Barney will be up to snow good as they take their famous RV across the sea to the magical island of Iceland, for a special bumper Christmas episode of the beloved father and son travel show. 

The Walsh boys will test themselves to frosty new limits in the country of volcanoes, glaciers and breath-taking landscapes, finding Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure. That’s why Dads go to Iceland!

By the end of all their festive frolics, will they discover the most valuable Christmas experience is spending time with the people we love, or will they be left bickering about their frostbite?

Teasing what viewers can expect Bradley shares, ‘We are off to Iceland, because it’s got to be the ultimate Christmas destination, hasn’t it? Snow, beautiful icy landscapes, getting wrapped up and keeping warm with hot chocolate in the RV? We all know that’s why dads go to Iceland!’

Revealing what it’s like in the Walsh house at Christmas, Barney reveals, ‘Dad usually likes to take it easy and watch classic Christmas movies, like the “Wizard of Oz”. So this trip is going to give me the perfect opportunity to get him off the sofa for a bit and bring some proper adventure and surprises to his holiday season! I reckon he’ll secretly love it.’

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas’ is on Christmas Eve at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

