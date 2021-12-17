‘Big Sky’ Season 2 – when will it air in the UK?

The wait for season 2 of ‘Big Sky‘ in the UK is almost over as Disney+ has confirmed the show will return on the streaming platform from 5th January.

It looks like season 2 will have the same rollout as season 1 so fans will be able to watch a new episode weekly.

‘Big Sky’ stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar.

In the season 1 finale private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt ( Katheryn Winnick) almost got their hands on killer Ronald (Brian Geraghty), and the final moments saw Cassie tearing after him armed with plenty of weapons.

In season 2 Cassie and Jenny reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

‘Big Sky’ season 2 will be available on Disney+ starting from 5th January and season 1 is available to watch now.