Doctor Who interviews – ‘The Doctors: The Tom Baker Years Behind the Scenes Vol 1’ comes to DVD

Celebrate the cast and crew of the most revered era of Doctor Who ever made – the Tom Baker years! With his trademark long scarf and broad-rimmed floppy hat, the Fourth Doctor defined viewers expectations of ‘Doctor Who’ forever more when he played the role from 1974 to 1981.

Now, a definitive set of interviews with the production team who brought the Tom

Baker era of Doctor Who to life is being released!

The six documentaries are the best in-depth video interviews ever undertaken. They feature the late Graham Williams (Producer from 1977-1980), David Fisher (Writer), Andrew Smith (Writer, Full Circle) and June Hudson (Costume Designer, including Tom Baker’s Season Eighteen Burgundy look).

You’ll also discover special productions featuring ‘Genesis of the Daleks’ team Michael Wisher (Actor, ‘Davros’), Peter Miles (Actor, ‘Nyder’), Roy Skelton (Dalek Voices) plus actors Arthur Cox, Terence Denville, David Garfield and David Weston!

The interviews are presented by the modern day “voice of the Daleks” himself – Nicholas Briggs.

Credit: Reeltime Pictures

For all ‘Doctor Who’ fans, especially those of the original era, this special collector’s edition (limited to 1,000 copies) gives you over 5 hours of pure nostalgia, not to mention a whole new insight into the making of your favourite science fiction series! Be in the company of ‘Doctor Who’ royalty and order your copy today.