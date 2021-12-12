Rhys Stephenson misses out on a place in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 final

TV presenter Rhys Stephenson has missed out on a place in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021 final.

In tonight’s results show, Rhys was in the bottom two opposite John Whaite. Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu performed their Samba to ‘It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)’ by Michael Bublé. Then, John and his partner Johannes Radebe performed their Jive to ‘Higher Power’ by Coldplay

All of the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas – chose to save John and Johannes, meaning that Rhys was going home.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Rhys said: “I might not have gotten to the final but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family. To have the time to spend with this champion of a dancer [Nancy] who’s put so much into me. Thank you for just letting my energy shine. Thank you for being that partner. I should use your actual name which is Xu YouJie. Thank you so much Nancy Xu YouJie, for just being there, being my rock and everything I needed to get through this. Thank you.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nancy was then asked if she had any words for Rhys and said: “First I want to say a massive thank you to everyone in the show for supporting us from the very beginning. You’ve become stronger and stronger every week. And thank you [Rhys] for being an amazing dancer partner. My first year, it has been absolutely epic.”

After watching their best bits, an emotional Rhys added: “It’s good to cry, it’s good to feel. Strictly makes you feel things. You feel so much and sometimes that’s overwhelming.”

Tonight’s show opened with a fabulous routine, ‘The Library’ from the professional dancers to a medley of ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ by Noise For Pretend., ‘This Is How We Do It’ by Montell Jordan and ‘Boom! Shake The Room’ by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

The Strictly finalists will compete in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Final 2021 on Saturday18th December at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.