Olivia Rodrigo bringing ‘Sour Tour’ to the UK and Ireland in 2022

The breakout star is going on tour.

Published

Olivia Rodrigo
Credit: Universal Music / Live Nation

Breakout star Olivia Rodrigo will bring her 2022 ‘Sour Tour’ to the UK and Ireland it has been announced.

Kicking off April 2nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping with two nights at Eventim Apollo in London, UK on July 6th and 7th.

Special guests Gracie Abrams (April 2 – 23), Holly Humberstone (April 26 – May 25) and Baby Queen (June 11 – July 7) will join the Tour.

The tour announcement caps a very successful year for Rodrigo who picked up seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’.

‘Sour’, the album, arrived earlier this year and features the smash hit singles ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Good 4 U’.

The UK and Ireland dates are:

June 29, 2022 – Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee
June 30, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park
July 2, 2022 – Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3, 2022 – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4, 2022 – Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6, 2022 – London, UK Eventim Apollo
July 7, 2022 – London, UK Eventim Apollo

Tickets go on sale Friday 10th December 2021 from 9am at LiveNation.co.uk

