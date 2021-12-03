Connect with us

The Most Popular K Pop Girl Groups Ever

All the best groups spanning the last two decades.

Blackpink
If you haven't heard of K Pop then you've probably been living under a rock somewhere. Just incase you are one of these rock dwellers, heres the low down on how this mucical phenomenon is spreading across the globe.

K Pop stands out as it incorporates pretty much every musical genre out there in one form or another. The sound that we here today began to emerge in the 1990's as early K Pop groups such as Seo Taiji and Boys began to grow in fame. The culture began to grow and spread in line with mass adoption of social media. K Pop has had its ups and downs but recently the trend has most definitely been up with groups such as BTS and Blackpink reaching high chart rankings around the globe.

Blackpink

Formed in 2016, Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. Their debut single Square one entered at number one on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. They have since gone on to achieve global fame and have broken numerous records during their career.

