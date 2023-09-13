Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Get Him Back’ music video is a reckless journey through love filmed on an iPhone 15!

In a captivating visual journey directed by Jack Begert of Psycho Films, Olivia Rodrigo’s latest music video for ‘Get Him Back’ delves into the turbulent emotions of love and revenge. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles and expertly lensed by director of photography Xiaolong Liu, known for working with artists like Beyoncé, Rosalía, and Billie Eilish, the video flawlessly captures the raw and reckless energy of the song while exploring the double meaning of the phrase “get him back.”

The music video features multiple versions of Olivia, each portraying a different facet of her complex emotions. Some Olivas are driven by a fierce determination to exact revenge on an ex-lover, while others daydream about winning him back against all odds.

One remarkable aspect of this fast-paced visual spectacle is the use of the crash zoom technique, creating a dynamic and visually stunning narrative. What’s even more impressive is that these visuals were achieved using the new 5x Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models boast significant camera upgrades, equivalent to seven professional lenses, ensuring incredible image and video quality.

‘Get Him Back’ is the first single from Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated album, ‘GUTS.’ The track has already achieved remarkable success, hitting No. 1 on the U. Billboard Hot 100, setting a Spotify record for the biggest solo song debut in 2023, and eventually claiming the top spot on both the U.S. Top 40 Radio and the UK Official Singles Chart. Rolling Stone hailed it as an “instant classic.”

‘GUTS,’ produced in collaboration with Rodrigo’s frequent creative partner, Daniel Nigro, and partially crafted at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York City, represents a significant evolution in both Rodrigo’s candid songwriting and her distinctive musical style. The album is a testament to her bold originality and unfiltered storytelling.