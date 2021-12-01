Blue to mark 20th anniversary with ‘Heart & Soul tour’ in 2022

Blue will mark their 20th anniversary with the ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ in 2022.

The foursome – Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan, Duncan James and Antony Costa – will play 14 arena shows around the UK with support from Atomic Kitten.

The concert will feature all the band’s hits from their 5 albums as well as some incredible surprises. The tour also marks the first time that the Atomic Kitten line up of Jenny Frost, Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton will perform together in over a decade.

The announcement for the ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ comes 20 years to the week that Blue released their smash hit #1 debut album, ‘All Rise’. The album went on to sell over 1.4 million copies in the UK alone and was certified 4x Platinum.

Speaking of the tour, Blue added: “We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since All Rise, our debut album, was released. It’s been quite the ride since then and now we have so much to look forward to as we go into our third decade! We had a lot of time in lock down to reconnect as friends and we started thinking how we could celebrate the anniversary. The four of us started working on new music and it felt so good to be back doing what we love again. This time off during the pandemic also made us realise how much we missed performing live. We can’t wait to get back on the road and see all of you at our Heart & Soul Tour. We have been planning this tour for a while and we promise you, we’ll be putting on the best show and making it a celebratory night you won’t forget! We have some surprises up our sleeve for the 20th anniversary so stay tuned, 2022 is going to be a big one!”

Tickets are priced at £43 and £38 with a limited number of premium front tickets at £50. Purchase tickets at www.officialblue.com.

The full list of tour dates is:

11th September – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

12th September – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

17th September – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

18th September – Leeds, First Direct Arena

19th September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

21st September – Aberdeen, P&J Live

22nd September – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

24th September – Manchester, AO Arena

25th September – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

26th September – Brighton, Brighton Centre

28th September – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29th September – London, The O2

1st October – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

2nd October – Bournemouth, International Centre

