Anastacia announces ‘I’m Outta Lockdown’ European Tour for 2022

Anastacia has announced the details for her ‘I’m Outta Lockdown – The 22nd Anniversary’ European tour.

Kicking off in Switzerland, the huge European tour has stops in Rome, Berlin and Oslo, before heading back for a UK leg which includes a massive date at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on November 8th 2022.

The tour is Anastacia’s first since 2018 in support of her seventh studio album ‘Evolution’, which became her sixth album to reach the UK Top 10.

In October 2021, Anastacia took part in and won The Masked Singer Australia. To date, Anastacia has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

The full dates for the ‘I’m Outta Lockdown – The 22nd Anniversary’ are:



SEPTEMBER

18 SEP – Switzerland, Geneva Theatre du Leman

19 SEP – Switzerland, Zurich Samsung Hall

21 SEP – Italy, Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

22 SEP – Italy, Rome Teatro Brancaccio

24 SEP – Italy, Catania Teatro Metropolitan

26 SEP – Italy Florence Teatro Verdi

27 SEP – Italy, Bassano del Grappa Palabassano2

29 SEP – Switzerland, Locarno PalaExpo Fevi



OCTOBER

01 OCT – Germany, Ulm CCU

02 OCT – Germany, Stuttgart Beethovensaal

04 OCT – Czech Republic, Prague O2 Universum

05 OCT – Germany, Nuremburg Meistersingerhalle

06 OCT – Austria, Vienna Stadthalle F

08 OCT – Germany, Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle

09 OCT – Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall

11 OCT – Germany, Berlin Admiralspalast

12 OCT – Germany, Hannover Kuppelsaal

14 OCT – Germany, Hamburg Laeiszhalle

16 OCT – Sweden, Gothenburg Trädgårn

17 OCT – Norway, Oslo Konserthus

19 OCT – Denmark, Hillerød Royal Stage

21 OCT – The Netherlands, Groningen De Oosterport

22 OCT – The Netherlands, Tilburg O13

24 OCT – The Netherlands, Amsterdam Melkweg

26 OCT – Luxembourg, den Atelier

27 OCT – Belgium, Antwerp De Roma

30 OCT – UK, Basingstoke The Anvil

31 OCT – UK, Brighton Dome



NOVEMBER

01 NOV – UK, Birmingham Symphony Hall

03 NOV – UK, Ipswich Regent Theatre

04 NOV – UK, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

06 NOV – UK, Cardiff St David’s Hall

08 NOV – UK, London Eventim Apollo

09 NOV – UK, Bath Forum

10 NOV – UK, Oxford New Theatre

12 NOV – UK, Stoke Victoria Hall

13 NOV – UK, Newcastle O2 City Hall

15 NOV – UK, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall



Tickets go on general sale Friday 26th November at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.