‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’ – watch the new trailer for the special

‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’ is released on Prime Video next week and a new trailer for the special has been released.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the new key art below:

Credit: Prime Video

Jeremy, Richard and James have a problem. Every country they want to visit is either a trouble hotspot or has banned them from entering. So instead, they head to Central Europe, on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of using.

This epic 1400-mile journey, in an outrageous Japanese Al Capone gangster car, a pickup that thinks it’s a convertible, and G 75-year-old American micro mini, takes them from Gdańsk in Poland through Slovakia, Hungary, on to their final destination of the stunning Lake Bled in Slovenia. In Poland they cause havoc at a spectacular motor race featuring Soviet made Formula 1 cars, before heading to the actual prison camp where the Great Escape took place.

In Kraków they recruit, a famous Formula 1 world champion to the team, before heading to Slovakia to sample a stunning Eastern European hypercar, a hidden racing Škoda classic, and the world’s most advanced flying car.

With James as broken as the car he’s driving, the trio plus their new recruit head into Hungary, where for their troubles, they end up in a time loop and have to run the gauntlet of the world’s deadliest archers.

The team then make a dash for the finish line, which involves yet more peril in a spectacular Fast and Furious finale at a military airbase.

Why does James’s car keep moving itself as if by magic? Why does Richard’s car keep telling him he’s terrible in bed? Why does Jeremy’s car keep spouting chandeliers? Watch and learn, on the Grand Tour Road Trip that nobody has ever thought of doing….

‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’ launches on Prime Video on Friday 16th June 2023.