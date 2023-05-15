‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’ to launch in June – see the first images

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with ‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’, coming to Prime Video on Friday 16th June 2023.

The date announcement comes with three first-look images, which you can see in our gallery below:

1 of 3

Jeremy, Richard and James head to Central Europe on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of.

This epic 1400-mile journey takes them from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia. They sample some Soviet style Formula 1, are attacked by deadly archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax.

This special follows their latest release, ‘A Scandi Flick’, and will launch ahead of their next adventure which has recently finished filming in Mauritania.

‘The Grand Tour: Eurocrash’ will launch Friday 16th June 2023 on Prime Video.