Win Warhammer For A Year With Best Ever Games Workshop Competition

Would you like to win every Warhammer release for a full year? If the answer is yes then the recently announced competition from Games Workshop is definitely for you. There will be two winners of the competition each winning one of every plastic Games Workshop model kit, every Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar supplement and every Black Library novel that gets released during the year. Every box. Every miniature. Every book.

The prizes will be sent out on a monthly basis and will include everything that was released that month. Credit: Games Workshop

To enter all you need to do is head over to the Games Workshop Web Store and spend at least £10. For every subsequent £10 spent you will gain another entry and you can enter as many times as you want. If you were already planning on doing some Xmas shopping through Games Workshop then you’re already well ahead of the game and will be able to bag yourself some entries.

The competition is live now and will end on 1st Jan 2022 at 11:59 pm GMT.

For full terms and conditions go here.