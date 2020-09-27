Haley & Michaels celebrate the birth of their daughter with new single ‘Born Yesterday’

Haley & Michaels have released their personal new single ‘Born Yesterday’ to mark the arrival of their daughter.

Keira Harmony Michaels was born earlier this month and she inspired the new track, which received it’s first play from Bob Harris on BBC Radio 2. The song was written and produced by Haley & Michaels and mixed/engineered by Justin Cortelyou at Soultrain Sound Studios in Nashville.

Sharing the good news exclusively with People, the couple said: “We are over the moon excited to welcome our little Keira Harmony to our family. We could not be more in love with her. We wrote the song ‘Born Yesterday’ for her and we hope that it will do for others exactly what she’s done for us; bring love and joy to our world.”

Haley & Michaels are both originally from San Francisco’s Bay Area. They met in Nashville and scored a breakthrough hit with their song ‘Giving It All (To You)’, which was inspired by their wedding vows.

They have performed at the Grand Ole Opry and toured with the likes of Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Chris Young and Old Dominion.