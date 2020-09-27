Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Haley & Michaels

EF Country

Haley & Michaels celebrate the birth of their daughter with new single ‘Born Yesterday’

Take a listen to the personal track.

Published

Haley & Michaels have released their personal new single ‘Born Yesterday’ to mark the arrival of their daughter.

Keira Harmony Michaels was born earlier this month and she inspired the new track, which received it’s first play from Bob Harris on BBC Radio 2. The song was written and produced by Haley & Michaels and mixed/engineered by Justin Cortelyou at Soultrain Sound Studios in Nashville.

Sharing the good news exclusively with People, the couple said: “We are over the moon excited to welcome our little Keira Harmony to our family. We could not be more in love with her. We wrote the song ‘Born Yesterday’ for her and we hope that it will do for others exactly what she’s done for us; bring love and joy to our world.”

Haley & Michaels are both originally from San Francisco’s Bay Area. They met in Nashville and scored a breakthrough hit with their song ‘Giving It All (To You)’, which was inspired by their wedding vows.

They have performed at the Grand Ole Opry and toured with the likes of Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, Chris Young and Old Dominion.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Madonna’s ‘Music’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 20 Years On

It's 20 years since Madonna released her multi platinum Music album.

6 days ago
The Singapore Grip episode 2 The Singapore Grip episode 2

TV

‘The Singapore Grip’ episode 2 preview

‘The Singapore Grip‘ continues tonight on ITV and we’ve got a preview of the second episode for you. In a sneak peek clip, Matthew...

7 days ago
Pokemon Pokemon

TV

Funko Europe to launch Pokémon Pop! Vinyl figures in Europe for the first time

Find out which figures arrive in October.

7 days ago
For King & Country For King & Country

Music

For King & Country to release Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ in October

The chart-topping duo are getting into the festive spirit.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you