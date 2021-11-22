Walker Hayes to release ‘Country Stuff The Album’ in January

Walker Hayes will release ‘Country Stuff The Album’ on 21st January 2022 it has been announced.

The album features the tracks from the ‘Country Stuff’ EP along with the number one smash ‘Fancy Like’, the previously released ‘U Gurl’ and his new track ‘AA’.

“I’ve been waiting so long to put out a project like this,” says Hayes. “It has everything I love from the fun of ‘Fancy Like’ to the more personal lyrics in ‘AA.’ As an artist, it’s such a unique thing to be able to share all the different versions of you in a project, and that’s really what I tried to do here.”

‘AA’ was written by Hayes with Shane McAnally and Luke Laird and produced by ‘Fancy Like’ collaborator Joe Thibodeau and McAnally. The song taps into all the things fans love about ‘Fancy Like’, but this time, brings in Hayes’ deeper side.

True to form, Hayes sings about the experiences of everyday Americans, with ‘AA’ hitting on his anxieties as a dad, his love for his wife Laney, and his own journey with sobriety.

“At the end of the day, we are all just doing the best we can,” says Hayes about the track, “and what I really mean to say with this song is just that I’m trying to stay the course. I’ve struggled with alcohol abuse and sometimes I wish I didn’t need AA, but I do. I think a lot of people can relate to that. I’m just trying to be the best dad and husband I can be. It’s not easy all the time, but my wife smiles a lot and my kids are growing up with more than I had, and that’s a really good thing.”

Credit: Robert Chavers

The ‘Country Stuff The Album’ track listing is: