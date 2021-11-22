Connect with us

Walker Hayes

EF Country

Walker Hayes to release ‘Country Stuff The Album’ in January

The ‘Fancy Like’ hitmaker has a new album on the way.

Published

Walker Hayes will release ‘Country Stuff The Album’ on 21st January 2022 it has been announced.

The album features the tracks from the ‘Country Stuff’ EP along with the number one smash ‘Fancy Like’, the previously released ‘U Gurl’ and his new track ‘AA’.

“I’ve been waiting so long to put out a project like this,” says Hayes. “It has everything I love from the fun of ‘Fancy Like’ to the more personal lyrics in ‘AA.’ As an artist, it’s such a unique thing to be able to share all the different versions of you in a project, and that’s really what I tried to do here.”

‘AA’ was written by Hayes with Shane McAnally and Luke Laird and produced by ‘Fancy Like’ collaborator Joe Thibodeau and McAnally. The song taps into all the things fans love about ‘Fancy Like’, but this time, brings in Hayes’ deeper side.

True to form, Hayes sings about the experiences of everyday Americans, with ‘AA’ hitting on his anxieties as a dad, his love for his wife Laney, and his own journey with sobriety. 

“At the end of the day, we are all just doing the best we can,” says Hayes about the track, “and what I really mean to say with this song is just that I’m trying to stay the course. I’ve struggled with alcohol abuse and sometimes I wish I didn’t need AA, but I do. I think a lot of people can relate to that. I’m just trying to be the best dad and husband I can be. It’s not easy all the time, but my wife smiles a lot and my kids are growing up with more than I had, and that’s a really good thing.”

Walker Hayes - Country Stuff
Credit: Robert Chavers

The ‘Country Stuff The Album’ track listing is:

  1. Drinking Songs
  2. AA
  3. Life With You
  4. U Gurl
  5. DeLorean
  6. Fancy Like
  7. Craig (feat. MercyMe) 
  8. What You Don’t Wish For
  9. Country Stuff (feat. Jake Owen) 
  10. I Hope You Miss Me
  11. Briefcase (feat. Lori McKenna) 
  12. Cry
  13. What If We Did (feat. Carly Pearce)

