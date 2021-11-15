Win “Don’t Breathe 2” on Blu-ray



Prepare to be terrified when “Don’t Breathe 2”, the thrilling sequel to the breakout hit “Don’t Breathe”, comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on 15th November!

Stephen Lang reprises his role as Norman Nordstrom, who has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin. He lives with a young girl and has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of unseemly criminals kidnaps her and forces Norman to tap into even darker and more creative instincts in an effort to save her.

“Don’t Breathe 2” is also available to Download & Keep and To Rent on Digital now.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies on Blu-ray to give away. For a chance to win, enter below…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 21st November 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions