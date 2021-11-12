Win ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ on DVD

To mark the release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, we have been given a copy to give away to one lucky competition winner!



Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.



With a range of special bonus features, including gag reel, audio commentary and deleted scenes.



Take part for a chance to add this “great popcorn fare” to your digital collection.

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on 12th November 2021.

To celebrate the release we’ve got one copy of the film on DVD to giveaway. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 18th November 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

