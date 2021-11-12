Connect with us

Win ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ on DVD

We’ve got one copy to giveaway.

Published

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Credit: Marvel / Disney

To mark the release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, we have been given a copy to give away to one lucky competition winner!

Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.
 
With a range of special bonus features, including gag reel, audio commentary and deleted scenes.
 
Take part for a chance to add this “great popcorn fare” to your digital collection. 

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on 12th November 2021.

To celebrate the release we’ve got one copy of the film on DVD to giveaway. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 18th November 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

