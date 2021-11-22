Win ‘Reminiscence’ on Blu-ray

Navigate the darkly alluring world of lost memories when ‘Reminiscence’ arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from 22nd November.

The film is directed by Lisa Joy (TV’s ‘Westworld’) from her own original screenplay and stars Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman (‘Les Misérables’, ‘The Greatest Showman’), Rebecca Ferguson (‘Doctor Sleep’, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ films) and Thandiwe Newton (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’).

The film was produced by Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder, with Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin executive producing. The film also stars Cliff Curtis (‘The Meg’, ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (‘Roma’), Daniel Wu (TV’s ‘Into the Badlands’, ‘Warcraft’), Mojean Aria (TV’s ‘See’, TV’s ‘Dead Lucky’), Brett Cullen (‘Joker’), Natalie Martinez (TV’s ‘The Stand’, TV’s ‘The Fugitive’), Angela Sarafyan (TV’s ‘Westworld’) and Nico Parker (‘Dumbo’).

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Reminiscence’ is available on digital 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD now.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies on blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13. Winners will be selected at random. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.