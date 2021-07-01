‘Don’t Breathe 2’ – watch the tense trailer for the horror-thriller sequel

The trailer has debut for ‘Don’t Breathe 2’, the sequel to the 2016 horror-thriller.

The tense film sees Stephen Lang return as Norman Nordstrom. He will be joined by Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace. It is directed by Rodo Sayagues and based on characters created by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues.

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Judging from the trailer, fans of the first movie can expect more of the same as Norman has to defend himself and his house against unwanted intruders. It also looks like he’s got a replacement daughter that he’s bringing up in his image so you just know things are going to be even more brutal than the first time around.

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ is released in cinemas on 13th August 2021.