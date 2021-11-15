Stephanie Ryann releases original Christmas song ‘What Christmas Means To Me’

Rising Country singer-songwriter Stephanie Ryann has released her original Christmas song ‘What Christmas Means To Me’.

The song follows Ryann’s previous three 2021 singles and it’s available to download and stream now.

Written by Ryann and fellow songwriter/artist Levi Moore, and produced by Ryann’s go-to producer Brent Rader, the song captures the true essence of the holiday season. ‘What Christmas Means To Me’ is driven by Ryann’s unique voice and powerful lyrics that remind us of Christmas memories made in years past.

“I wrote this song with Levi last holiday season as I sat in my living room surrounded by decorations, new and old, however this year the song took on new meaning. I recently lost both my mother-in-law and father-in-law within 10 weeks of each other. I used to share my music with them before it came out and they were always so loving and supportive of it all. They loved this song in particular so this one I dedicate to them,” says Ryann.

You can now listen to ‘What Christmas Means to Me’, and Ryann’s previous releases on all digital platforms.