Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win ‘Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

The hit sitcom could be yours.

Published

Parks & Recreation Complete Series
Credit: Fabulous Films Ltd / Fremantle Media Enterprises

Settle down in Pawnee, Indiana with Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler in ‘Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series’ on Blu-Ray, the smart, irreverent, heartfelt series from Primetime Emmy Award-winning producers Greg Daniels (The Office, King of the Hill) and Michael Schur (The Office, Saturday Night Live).

Join small-town civil servant Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) for every awkward strategy meeting, kooky idea and delicious bite of waffle as she strives to make City Hall a better place. By her side are her beloved—if quirky— colleagues: the deadpan Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman and his moustache!), apathetic April (Aubrey Plaza), rockstar-in-his-own-mind Andy (Chris Pratt who has been announced as the voice of Mario in the new Super Mario Bros movie due for release in 2022), trendsetter Tom (Aziz Ansari), best friend Ann (Rashida Jones), smart-mouthed Donna (Retta), loyal Ben (Adam Scott) and the always energetic Chris (Rob Lowe). Oh, and Jerry (Jim O’Heir)… or is it “Larry”?

To celebrate the release on 15th November 2021 from Fabulous Films Ltd / Fremantle Media Enterprises, we’ve have one Blu-ray boxset to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 18th November 2021.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

2 days ago
Adam & Katya Adam & Katya

TV

Adam Peaty is the sixth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021

The Olympian has left the ballroom.

6 days ago
‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’

Arts

Daniel & Eugene Levy – ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ review

The iconic sitcom gets a fitting farewell with a new book from the creators.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

Watch: Adam Lambert performs ‘The Show Must Go On’ on ‘The Queen Family Singalong’

Watch the incredible performance here.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you