Grand Cathay Revealed As A Playable Faction For Total War Warhammer III

Grand Cathay is a land in harmony with the world around it. Every soldier knows their place in the grand designs of the Celestial Dragon Emperor. Known as the Harmony of Stone and Steel, this perfect alignment of purpose and will express itself in the disciplined armies of the Dragons.

This newly announced faction will feature two legendary lords in the form of Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon and Zhao Ming, the Iron-Dragon.

Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon, rules over Northern Cathay and commands the armies of the Great Bastion. Cold and aloof, she has ruled over the northern provinces for centuries after its defence was entrusted to her by her father, the Celestial Dragon Emperor. Credit: Creative Assembly

Zhao Ming, the Iron Dragon, rules over Western Cathay and the Sky Road that leads into the Mountains of Mourn. A hardened frontier warrior, the Iron Dragon maintains the western edge of the empire and keeps the desert clans in order, even as the other Dragons question the sanity of their brother.

The playstyle of Cathay is all about harmony and synergy between their units. Whilst the armies of the Dragon Emperor are defensive in nature and built to stand their ground and grind the enemy down through determined defence and firepower, ensuring they fight as a single & efficient organism is the most vital element of their war effort. The longer their armies can maintain this harmony upon the battlefield, the greater the bonuses they are able to unlock.

Credit: Creative Assembly

As one of the most technologically sophisticated nations in The Old World, the Cathayan war machine can call upon a myriad of the most ruthless and deadly units in existence. The core of the army is constructed around expert troops such as the unyielding Jade Warriors and the elite Celestial Dragon Guard, whilst devastating support can be provided by titanic Terracotta Sentinels, the masterfully crafted Wu-Xing War Compass and the ethereal Great-Jade Longma Riders.