Total War Warhammer III Introduces The Forces Of Slaanesh

Slaanesh is the youngest of the Chaos Gods and is dedicated to the pursuit of excess, gratification, hedonism, pain and perfection at the expense of any other soul. He and the other Chaos gods are looking to really shake things up when Total War Warhammer III is released on 17th February 2022.

As with the other Chaos factions, Slaanesh will have their own legendary lord in the shape of N’Kari, the Arch-Temptor, who scours the immortal and mortal realms to experience the ultimate sensation and taste ecstasy in its purest form.

Watch the Slaanesh trailer below:

On the battlefield, he is an extremely fast and vicious Exalted Daemon that excels at hunting isolated enemy characters and units. His unique passive ability, Harvester of Souls, heals him whenever an enemy unit has been fully killed nearby, whilst his Willing Prey ability significantly reduces enemy melee defence and attack, leaving them vulnerable to a quick and agonising death.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slaanesh Playstyle

Using their unparalleled speed and armour-piercing capabilities, Slaaneshi Daemons look to sow discontent among the enemy ranks through hit and run tactics, before isolating units and dealing a quick final blow. Their armies gain battle currency by killing routing units which be used on three abilities that accentuate their playstyle.

On the campaign map, factions of Slaanesh strive to spread the Dark Prince’s hedonistic message at every turn. Their mechanics include:

Gifts of Slaanesh: Lords and Heroes of Slaanesh can impart gifts on enemy characters by defeating them in battle or through hero actions, thus imposing a bundle of negative effects on the unit.

Lords and Heroes of Slaanesh can impart gifts on enemy characters by defeating them in battle or through hero actions, thus imposing a bundle of negative effects on the unit. Seduction: By increasing seductive influence, the forces of Slaanesh can forcibly vassalise a target faction.

By increasing seductive influence, the forces of Slaanesh can forcibly vassalise a target faction. Devotees: Slaaneshi armies can capture Devotees from battles, from Chaos cults, and though other acts. Devotees are used for creating cults, the raising of Disciple Armies, and to create vassals.

Slaanesh Roster

An embodiment of their patron god, the daemons of Slaanesh are vicious, gracious and beguiling. Commanding their sinister armies are the imperious Keepers of Secrets and the Herald of Slaanesh, whilst the core of their army is formed around cunning and deadly units such as Daemonettes and Fiends, leaving the agile Heartseekers and Hellstriders to provide lightning-quick cavalry support.