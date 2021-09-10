Build Your Own Beaver Empire In Timberborn, Coming Very Soon

There are more city builders out there than you can shake a stick at and it can be hard for new titles to stand out from the crowded genre. One such game that has managed to stand out to me recently is Timberborn which is due to be released in an Early Access state on 15th September and will be available on GOG, Epic Games Store and Steam.

Timberborn is set in a time when humans are all but a distant memory and it seems that beavers have become the dominant lifeform on the planet. See, it’s already interesting!

Watch the gameplay trailer below:

The beavers have split into different factions, each with unique architecture and gameplay traits. The evolved animals control rivers with dams and dynamite, build vertical settlements using wood and metal, and irrigate the land to survive deadly droughts.

Timberborn Key Features:

Beaver societies: Control one of two beaver factions: the nature-friendly Folktails or the industrious Iron Teeth. Each faction has a unique style, buildings, and gameplay traits. Choose what fits your playstyle.

Wet and dry seasons: Prepare your settlement for recurring droughts. Stockpile on food and keep fields and forests alive even after rivers dry up. Rely on both natural water sources and artificial irrigation to keep the land arable.

River control: Beavers of the future have millennia of experience in water engineering. Put up dams and floodgates, dig canals with explosives, and redirect rivers to bring life back to the wasteland. Just be careful with that dynamite.

Lumberpunk: Turn timber into sophisticated machinery – from water wheels and sawmills to engines and shredders. Wood is the core resource in Timberborn, but the most advanced structures require metal. To find it, send your scavengers to the ruins of the old world.

Vertical architecture: Create a thriving beaver settlement using a vertical architecture system. Space is limited, so stack lodges and workshops on top of each other, construct platforms and bridges, and set up a power grid for your growing population.

Day and night cycle: Build a multi-district city with efficient production chains and nighttime activities. Follow the lives of individually simulated inhabitants throughout their day and celebrate when the next generation is born!

Wellbeing: An evolved beaver's lifestyle is not just "work, sleep and chomp on wood". Satisfy the needs of your rodents with a balanced diet, decorations, monuments, and more – on top of keeping the colony alive.

Map editor: Play on one of the included maps or create your own and share it with the community! With hills of different heights, ruins scattered in the desert, and all life depending on access to water, each map poses a different challenge.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: