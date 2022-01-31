Win the original ‘Matrix’ Trilogy Boxst on Blu-ray

To celebrate the release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ on Premium Video on Demand, we’re giving you the chance to win The Original ‘Matrix’ Trilogy on Blu-ray.

In “The Matrix Resurrections,” return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

And if Thomas… Neo… has learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of – or into – the Matrix. Of course, Neo already knows what he has to do. But what he doesn’t yet know is the Matrix is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before. Déjà vu.

To mark the release we have 2 copies of The Original ‘Matrix’ Trilogy to give away. Please note this prize does not include a copy of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Enter below for a chance to win…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 6th February 2022.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions