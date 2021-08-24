Connect with us

Arsenal On Roblox Adds New Map, Weapons And More In Summer Update

Head to the seaside to slaughter your foes!

Published

Arsenal
Credit: REVOLVe

If you’ve never played it before, Arsenal is probably the most popular shooter there is on Roblox at the moment and has player counts most big FPS shooters would die for. Don’t be fooled by its inoffensive Roblox exterior either, underneath lies a brutally hard shooter where only fast reactions and teamwork will keep you alive and winning.

Not too long ago, the team behind Arsenal released a summer update that includes a new map, new weapons and more.

The new coastal map is set in an idyllic seaside town and offers a nice contrast to the other map themes already in the game. The new weapons include Dual LCRs, Chord Tosser, Trash Can, Cone Launcher, MG36, SCAR-L, M249, G-21and Model 635. I’ve no idea what most of these are so check out the image below for more info.

Arsenal
Credit: REVOLVe

Other additions include new skins for your character or ‘alts’, new emotes, a new jam session feature where you can create a band with your friends plus some new game modes.

On top of these more major changes, there has also been lots of tweaking going on to make the experience even smoother than before. For the full list of changes check out the official dev forum page.

