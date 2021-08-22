‘Halloween Kills’ soundtrack set for October release

John Carpenter‘s soundtrack for ‘Halloween Kills’ will be released on 15th October 2021 via Sacred Bones.

The soundtrack is from the second film in the new trilogy and Carpenter once again teams up with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. ‘Halloween Kills’ is directed by David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode once again.

In 2018, David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween’ killed at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.



‘Halloween Kills’, the movie, is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride & David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann.

Like the film itself, Carpenter’s score stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that’s conjured with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, Carpenter continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans.



By now, Carpenter’s hypnotic theme to his 1978 horror masterpiece ‘Halloween’ has embodied slasher-stalker anxiety for generations of filmgoers, and woven itself so into pop culture that it’s become musical shorthand for the entire horror genre.