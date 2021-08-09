Connect with us

The 8 Rarest Pets In Adopt Me On Roblox

Are you lucky enough to have one of these in your collection?

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

There are literally hundreds of pets to collect in Adopt Me on Roblox. No matter your taste there is something out there for everybody from dinosaurs and mythical dragons to your may everyday cats and dogs. Despite this massive choice, there are some pets that are more desirable than others and carry much higher value within the game.

The main thing that makes these pets stand out is their rarity, they may have only been available for a limited time, involved a lot of work and luck to get or may have only been available before Adopt Me became as popular as it is nowadays.

We've pulled together a list of what we think are the rarest pets in the game and if you're looking to add one of these to your collection you'll need to be prepared to pay big when trading. (Pet descriptions taken from the Adopt Me Wiki)

Frost Fury

The Frost Fury is a limited legendary pet that was introduced during the Winter Holiday Event (2020). It was only available for purchase for Robux.png 800. As the event has ended, it is now currently only obtainable through trading.

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games
