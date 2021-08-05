Connect with us

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter’s sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

Published

Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

John Carpenter’s 1980’s classic horror ‘The Thing’, one of the most celebrated sci-fi horror movies ever made is released, remastered and restored in stunning 4K Ultra HD on 20th September 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. ‘The Thing’ new special edition 4K includes the official motion picture soundtrack, exclusive booklet, movie poster, art cards and the 2011 remake on Blu-ray.

Starring Kurt Russell, in one his most iconic roles, ‘The Thing’ sees a research team based out in the snowy wilds of Antarctica, besieged by a terrifying, shape-shifting creature which has found its way into their base. When it becomes clear that the creature can take the form of any organism it so chooses, the tension within the team reaches breaking point. Any one of them could be… The Thing.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD: 

  • FEATURE COMMENTARY – Feature Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Kurt Russell. 
  • JOHN CARPENTER’S THE THING: TERROR TAKES SHAPE 
  • OUTTAKES
  • THEATRICAL TRAILER 

FORMATS AVAILABLE: 

4K Limited Collector’s Edition with exclusive artwork by Matt Ferguson *exclusive to the UK* 

  • 4K UHD Disc of The Thing (1982) 
  • Blu-Ray Disc of The Thing (1982) 
  • Blu-Ray Disc of The Thing (2011) 
  • Official Motion Picture Soundtrack Disc by Ennio Morricone 
  • Art Cards 
  • Matt Ferguson’s “The Thing” Poster 
  • Art Booklet (includes production notes, excerpt of the script, behind the scenes photos, early concepts) 

4K Limited Edition Steelbook with exclusive artwork by Matt Ferguson *exclusive to Zavvi UK* 

  • 4K UHD Disc of The Thing (1982) 
  • Blu-Ray Disc of The Thing (1982) 

4K Steelbook 

  • 4K UHD Disc of The Thing (1982) 
  • Blu-Ray Disc of The Thing (1982) 

4K Limited Edition with exclusive artwork by Matt Ferguson *exclusive to the UK * 

  • 4K UHD Disc of The Thing (1982) 
  • Blu-Ray Disc of The Thing (1982) 

Own ‘The Thing’ on 4K Ultra HD from 20th September 2021

Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

In this article:
