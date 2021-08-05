‘Shiva Baby’ to be released on Blu-ray & DVD in November

MUBI, the global distributor and curated film streaming service, has announced that Emma Seligman’s critically acclaimed ‘Shiva Baby’ will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from 22nd November 2021.

A darkly playful comedy of chaos about a young bisexual woman grappling with tradition and independence, ‘Shiva Baby’ tells the story of Danielle (Rachel Sennott), a college student on the verge of graduating who is faced with a series of increasingly awkward and humiliating encounters at a climactic day-long shiva, a Jewish gathering of friends and family during a time of mourning.

A highlight of 2020’s Toronto International Film Festival and SXSW, and featuring a standout lead performance from emerging actor-comedian Rachel Sennott, the acclaimed feature debut from writer-director Emma Seligman is bold, modern filmmaking at its most daring, hilarious and unforgettable.

The film also stars Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Polly Draper (Billions, The Good Wife), Fred Melamed (WandaVision, The Morning Show, A Serious Man) and Dianna Agron (Berlin, I Love You, Glee). The music is composed by the eclectic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Marx (Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer).

‘Shiva Baby’ will be on Blu-ray and DVD from 22nd November, and is available on MUBI now.