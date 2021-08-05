Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘Shiva Baby’ to be released on Blu-ray & DVD in November

Emma Seligman’s critically acclaimed film gets a physical release

Published

Credit: MUBI

MUBI, the global distributor and curated film streaming service, has announced that Emma Seligman’s critically acclaimed ‘Shiva Baby’ will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from 22nd November 2021.

A darkly playful comedy of chaos about a young bisexual woman grappling with tradition and independence, ‘Shiva Baby’ tells the story of Danielle (Rachel Sennott), a college student on the verge of graduating who is faced with a series of increasingly awkward and humiliating encounters at a climactic day-long shiva, a Jewish gathering of friends and family during a time of mourning.

A highlight of 2020’s Toronto International Film Festival and SXSW, and featuring a standout lead performance from emerging actor-comedian Rachel Sennott, the acclaimed feature debut from writer-director Emma Seligman is bold, modern filmmaking at its most daring, hilarious and unforgettable. 

The film also stars Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Polly Draper (Billions, The Good Wife), Fred Melamed (WandaVision, The Morning Show, A Serious Man) and Dianna Agron (Berlin, I Love You, Glee). The music is composed by the eclectic composer and multi-instrumentalist Ariel Marx (Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Shiva Baby’ will be on Blu-ray and DVD from 22nd November, and is available on MUBI now.

Credit: MUBI

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elden RIng Elden RIng

Games & Tech

Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

So much to look forward to.

3 days ago
The Overtones The Overtones

Music

Interview: The Overtones discuss new album ’10’, getting back on the road and impending fatherhood

The vocal harmony group is celebrating their 10th anniversary.

6 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for August 2021 announced

Including Hunter’s Arena: Legends.

7 days ago
The Overtones The Overtones

Music

The Overtones – ’10’ review

The group celebrates their tenth anniversary.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you