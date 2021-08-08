‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins’ arrives in cinemas in September – watch the trailer

‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins’ is coming to cinemas on 3rd September 2021 courtesy of Signature Entertainment.

The film stars Vinnie Jones and Keith Allen, and is directed by Nick Nevern (‘The Hooligan Factory’). It’s a brutal account of how real-life, hard-as-nails Falklands War veteran Tony Tucker came to be involved in one of the most notorious gangland murders in British history.

As well as Jones, as fearsome doorman Bernard O’Mahoney, and Allen as formidable nightclub owner Dave Simms, the film features Craig Fairbrass (‘Muscle’) – returning as notorious drug-dealer Pat Tate – P.H.Moriarty (‘The Long Good Friday’), Billy Murray (‘EastEnders’), Michelle Collins (‘Eastenders’), George Russo (‘Top Dog’), Roland Manookian (‘RocknRolla’), and cameos from reality TV royalty Chris Hughes and the late and great Heavy D.

When a down-on-his-luck Tony Tucker lands a job as a nightclub doorman after saving the owner’s grandson, he will do whatever it takes to rise to the top of the game. Teaming up with Essex heavyweight Bernard O’Mahoney at the height of the 1980s rave scene, Tucker could do no wrong.

A voracious appetite for money, drugs, and a glamorous lifestyle soon develops, fueling his growingly audacious ventures and seeing him join forces with Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe to capitalise on the drug-boom. Packed with fights, revenges, and explosions, the ultimate origin story brings ‘Rise of the Footsoldier’ full circle, and tackles many of the franchise’s previously unanswered questions.

Take a look at the poster for the film below: