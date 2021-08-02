Connect with us

‘See’ – watch the epic trailer for season 2 of Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ series

The series returns later this month.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the epic trailer for season two of its post-apocalyptic drama ‘See’.

The eight-episode season will arrive on 27th August 2021 and it stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. Season 2 will air an episode weekly following its debut later this month.

‘See’ is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see.  In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic.

Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.

Joining Momoa, Bautista and Woodard in the second season are new series regulars Eden Epstein (‘Sweetbitter’), Tom Mison (‘Watchmen’), Hoon Lee (‘Warrior’), Olivia Cheng (‘Warrior’), David Hewlett (‘The Shape of Water’) and Tamara Tunie (‘Flight’).

The second season of ‘See’ is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The complete first season of ‘See’ is now streaming on Apple TV+. Catch up on season one here: apple.co/-see.

