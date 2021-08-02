Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Film

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ – feast your eyes on the latest trailer

Get a better glimpse at the upcoming film.

Published

A brand new trailer has arrived for the eagerly anticipated ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’.

The latest film in the iconic franchise looks set continue the storyline from original two films. In the trailer fans get a glimpse of Janine (Annie Potts) and there’s archive footage of the original ‘Ghostbusters’.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. It is directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman.

When a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can watch the latest trailer at the top of this article.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ will arrive in cinemas on 11th November 2021.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

5 days ago

Film

‘Mirror’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

A stunning new blu-ray release for Tarkovsky’s personal and poignant masterpiece

7 days ago
Chase Wright Chase Wright

EF Country

Listen: Chase Wright releases new single ‘Lying With You’

The rising star releases a new track.

6 days ago
Total War Saga Troy Mythos Total War Saga Troy Mythos

Games & Tech

A Total War Saga: Troy Mythos Expansion Confirmed For September

Includes free content for all owners of the base game.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you