‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ – feast your eyes on the latest trailer

A brand new trailer has arrived for the eagerly anticipated ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’.

The latest film in the iconic franchise looks set continue the storyline from original two films. In the trailer fans get a glimpse of Janine (Annie Potts) and there’s archive footage of the original ‘Ghostbusters’.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard,Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. It is directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman.

When a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.

You can watch the latest trailer at the top of this article.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ will arrive in cinemas on 11th November 2021.