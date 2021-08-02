STUDIOCANAL announces 4K of Joseph Losey’s ‘The Servant’ starring Dirk Bogarde & James Fox

This year marks the centenary of much-loved British acting legend Sir Dirk Bogarde (1921-1999). To celebrate this landmark, STUDIOCANAL is delighted to announce a brand new 4K restoration of Joseph Losey’s ground-breaking classic 1963 movie ‘The Servant’, in which Bogarde used a Manchester accent.

The multi BAFTA award-winning film, which has been meticulously restored as part of STUDIOCANAL’s ‘Vintage Classics’ collection, will premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival on 19th August, followed by a cinema release on 10th September and a 4K UHD collector’s edition Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital release on 20th September.

Based on the screenplay by revered playwright Harold Pinter (‘The Homecoming’, ‘The Birthday Party’), ‘The Servant’ stars celebrated British actor Sir Dirk Bogarde. The former matinee idol later became a cinema art house icon (appearing in masterpieces of European film including ‘The Night Porter’ and ‘Death in Venice’). In ‘The Servant’, he appears alongside a fresh-faced James Fox (‘A Passage to India’) of the Fox dynasty of actors, Sarah Miles (‘Ryan’s Daughter’) and Wendy Craig (‘The Mind Benders’ and situation comedy ‘Butterflies’).

Cited by Bong Joon Ho as one of five films that influenced his masterpiece ‘Parasite’, ‘The Servant’ is considered ahead of its time for its ambitious cinematography and its exploration of class and sexual politics in 1960s Britain. It boasts stunning cinematography from Ealing Comedies’ Douglas Slocombe, a fantastic soundtrack by composer John Dankworth (‘Darling’) and is considered by many to be one of the greatest British films of the last century.

Available to own on 20th September, or via pre-order now the special UHD collector’s edition Blu-ray presented in both 1.66 and 1.77 aspect ratios, the new release offers exciting bonus content including a brand-new video essay with Matthew Sweet and Phuong Le, a new location featurette with Adam Scovell, a Richard Ayoade interview with James Fox, plus interviews and commentaries with cast, crew and industry experts.

