Lauren Alaina to release new album ‘Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World’ in September

Lauren Alaina has revealed that she will be releasing her new album ‘Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World’ on 3rd September 2021.

Her third full-length album for Mercury Nashville, the album follows Alaina’s two EPs released in 2020, ‘Getting Good’ and ‘Getting Over Him’. The project’s lead song, ‘It Was Me’, is available now.

Alongside award-winning songwriters Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, David Garcia, Ben Johnson, and more, Alaina co-wrote 14 of the 15 songs on the album including ‘Getting Over Him’ featuring Jon Pardi, which is currently climbing the country charts.

Alaina describes how personal this album is saying, “It’s about a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me. The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the ‘Road Less Traveled’ and ending up ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World’.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World’ was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, with exception of the song ‘Getting Good’ which was produced by David Garcia.

Credit: MCA Nashville

The track listing for the album is:

1. It Was Me (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey)

2. If The World Was A Small Town (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

3. Getting Good (featuring Trisha Yearwood) (Emily Weisband)

4. Same Story, Different Saturday Night (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. On Top Of The World (Lauren Alaina, Jordan Reynolds, Sasha Sloan)

6. Run (Lauren Alaina, Ben Johnson, Kennedi Lykken)

7. What Do You Think Of? (duet w Lukas Graham) (Lauren Alaina, Jens Carlsson, Asia Whiteacre)

8. I’m Not Sad Anymore (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

9. Getting Over Him (duet w Jon Pardi) (Lauren Alaina, Paul DiGiovanni, Emily Weisband)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10. Good Ole Boy (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

11. When The Party’s Over (Lauren Alaina, David Garcia Corey Crowder)

12. You Ain’t A Cowboy (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)

13. Goodbye Street (Lauren Alaina, Jacob Durrett, Ernest K. Smith)

14. Written In The Bar (Lauren Alaina, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

15. Change My Mind (Lauren Alaina, Cameron Bedell, Seth Ennis)