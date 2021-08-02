The Cadillac Three debut music video for ‘Get After It’ in collaboration with BMW & Marshall

The Cadillac Three have unveiled the music video for their new single ‘Get After It’, which reveals their partnership with BMW Motorrad and Marshall.

The high-octane clips were filmed on the open roads of Columbia and Leiper’s Fork, TN with director Dylan Rucker.



Riding a motorcycle while listening to music is a natural fit, especially for passionate rider and TC3 lap-steel guitarist Kelby Ray, so the collaboration came together easily for the band. “One of the most exciting things about this partnership is being able to combine awesome music and motorcycles. It was a truly special experience to be the first person in the USA to ride these new bikes for the first time.”



Drummer Neil Mason continues, “we’ve had a great relationship with Marshall Amplifiers for a long time and when we found out they’d recommended us to BMW to help launch their new motorcycle with a music video for ‘Get After It,’ it felt like a big ole hell yes for us.”



The deep emotional experiences of both riding and jamming out has become a multi-generational trend. With the Marshall sound system, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B offer an intense sound capability. Up to 4 loudspeakers and 2 subwoofers with 280 watts of total output provide incomparable sound quality and “good vibrations.”



“BMW Motorrad stands for the passion for riding, but it’s also about meeting people and being part of the community,” says Ralph Rodepeter, Head of Marketing and Product Management BMW Motorrad. “Both music and riding a motorcycle are just about pure emotion. I can’t think of a better song than this awesome track from The Cadillac Three for this project.”



Singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston adds, “this was such an awesome experience! While recording the track we tried to incorporate the feeling of getting on that BMW Motorrad bike for the first time while playing a really loud guitar through huge Marshall stacks like we do out on the road. I think we nailed it!”



The Cadillac Three will tour the UK and Ireland in December at the following dates:



1st – Academy, Manchester

2nd – O2 Academy, Leeds

3rd – O2 Institute, Birmingham

5th – Rock City, Nottingham

6th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

7th – O2 Academy, Glasgow

9th – Roundhouse, London

11th – Great Hall, Cardiff

12th – Whelans, Dublin

13th – Limelight, Belfast