‘King Richard’ – see Will Smith in trailer for Williams sisters biopic

The trailer has arrived for ‘King Richard’, the biopic of the iconic tennis champions and sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

The film stars Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott, Susie Abromeit, Aunjanue Ellis, Noah Bean, Hannah Barefoot, Judith Chapman, Andy Bean, Katrina Begin, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton.

Based a true story ‘King Richard’ follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Will Smith (‘Ali’) stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (‘Monsters and Men’).

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Aunjanue Ellis (‘If Beale Street Could Talk’) plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Saniyaa Sidney (‘Hidden Figures’) stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton (TV’s ‘Godfather of Harlem’) stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (the ‘Divergent’ series) as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (upcoming ‘The Many Saints of Newark’) as coach Rick Macci.

The ensemble also includes Andy Bean (‘IT Chapter Two’), Kevin Dunn (the ‘Transformers’ films) and Craig Tate (‘Greyhound’).

Green directed ‘King Richard’ from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. The producers were Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd served as the executive producers.

‘King Richard’ will be released nationwide on 19th November 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures.