The Wandering Hearts announce biggest tour yet for 2022

Ahead of the release of their self-titled album on 6th August 2021, The Wandering Hearts have unveiled the details of their biggest tour yet for 2022.

The ‘On Our Way UK Tour 2022’ will kick off in May and it includes a headline show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. It will close at Brighton’s Concorde 2.

“It’s a dream of ours to play Shepherd’s Bush Empire! We cannot believe, after the year we have all had, that it’s actually happening and we get to play our new album live, with our full band, from Glasgow down to Brighton! Forever grateful. It’s gonna be one hell of a tour!!!” says Chess.



The ‘On Our Way UK Tour’ dates in May are:



15th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

16th – Newcastle, Riverside

17th – Leeds, The Wardrobe

18th – Manchester, Academy 2

20th – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

21st – Norwich, Waterfront

22nd – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

24th – Bristol, Trinity Centre

25th – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

27th – Brighton, Concorde 2



Tickets are on sale now.

The Wandering Hearts will kick off their ‘In Harmony: An Intimate Tour’ this month.