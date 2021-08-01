Ingrid Andress announces UK and European dates for January

Ingrid Andress will return to the UK and Europe with her ‘The Feeling Things’ headline tour in January.

Following the US run, which kicks off in September, Andress will begin the UK and European leg on 18th January 2022 in Dublin. The run includes a show at London Scala on 25th January.

“I’m so excited to bring my debut album, ‘Lady Like’, to the stage and perform these songs that have been such a huge part of my life for the past few years,” said Andress. “More importantly, I can’t wait to see all the fans that I’ve been missing for the last 18 months. As a songwriter, the human connection is one of my favorite parts of the whole experience of touring, so I’m really looking forward to that.”



In between headlining shows, Andress will rejoin Dan + Shay on The (Arena) Tour opening alongside The Band Camino. Andress plans to make her Stagecoach debut at the 2022 festival where she will perform alongside Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Midland among others.



The UK and European dates for ‘The Feeling Things’ tour are:



January 18th – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

January 19th – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight 1

January 21st – Glasgow, Scotland – Saint Luke’s

January 22nd – Manchester, United Kingdom – Gorilla

January 23rd – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute 3

January 25th – London, England – Scala

January 27th – Paris, France – Le Pop Up Du Label

January 29th – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

January 31st – Berlin, Germany – Privateclub

February 1st – Hamburg, Germany – Nochtwache

February 2nd – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille Vega

February 3rd – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen Klubb

February 5th – Oslo, Norway – Krosset