Danielle Bradbery unveils new single “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots”

Danielle Bradbery is back with new single “Stop Draggin’ You Boots”, which is available via Big Machine Records to stream and download.

Produced by Nathan Chapman, the playful track shows a side to Bradbery that fans haven’t seen before as she delivers an ultimatum to a guy.

“This song is a fiery anthem for every girl that’s ever felt strung along by a guy. The bold lyrics and sassy beat really pulled me in and reminded me of that fun, Shania Twain, 90’s country pop vibe that I’m pumped to channel that into my music,” Bradbery shares. “It made me feel for the times my friends and I have been in the middle of these situation-ships. There’s no longer room for wishy-washy feelings or time for you to be unsure – you’re either all in or you’re out!”

The song was penned by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson.

The music video for the song will premiere at 6pm UK time today and Bradbery will be chatting live on Facebook ahead of the premiere from 5.30pm UK time.

“Stop Draggin’ Your Boots” is the follow-up to ‘Never Have I Ever’ and ‘Girls In My Hometown’.

Take a listen to the song at the top of this article.