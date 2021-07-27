Listen: Chase Wright releases new single ‘Lying With You’

Chase Wright has released his new single ‘Lying With You’, which is available to download and stream now.

The sincere new track highlights Wright’s abilities as a songwriter and it ends with a confession.

“Honesty in lyrics is what allows a song to connect with the listener, I really wanted to lean into those hard truths with this song,” 24-year-old Wright adds. “I hope people can hear their own story and experiences in mine and feel less alone.”



The song penned with Will Bundy and Zack Dyer, relies on pop-rock chords alongside more traditional sounds made from steel strings and wood. It’s inspired by the likes of Keith Urban, Matchbox Twenty, 3 Doors Down and the Goo Goo Dolls, and combines pop, rock and country.



Wright will continue to release new tracks throughout 2021.

