Travis Denning announces new collection ‘Dirt Road Down’

Travis Denning will release six-song collection ‘Dirt Road Down’ on 6th August via Mercury Nashville.

To mark the news, Denning has released new track ‘Jack and Coke’, which mixes the dark, buzzy flavor of Denning’s favorite cocktail with a nursery-rhyme setup for an epic heartbreaker on the rocks.

The forthcoming release also includes previously released tracks ‘Call It Country’ and Denning’s current single ‘ABBY’.

‘Dirt Road Down’ also includes three additional new tracks co-written by Denning and produced by Jeremy Stover.

“’Dirt Road Down’ was about going ‘What’s the next step?’” Denning says, describing his new six-song EP. “It’s kind of cheesy, but to me this release makes me feel like we’ve gone a little further down the path of who I am – which I like to think is a dirt road, for sure. I hope those listening get a piece of me they were expecting with this project, and I hope they get a piece of me that they weren’t, too.”

Denning is currently gearing up to hit the road next weekend as support on Brothers Osborne’s ‘We’re Not For Everyone Tour’, starting in Philadelphia, PA on 29th July. Credit: Mercury Nashville

The track list for ‘Dirt Road Down’ is:

1. Call It Country (Travis Denning, Jessi Alexander, Chris Stevens)

2. Dirt Road Down (Travis Denning, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor, Will Weatherly)

3. Jack And Coke (Travis Denning, CJ Solar, Chris Stevens)

4. Grew Up With A Truck (Travis Denning)

5. I Went Fishin’ (Travis Denning, Thomas Archer, James McNair)

6. ABBY (Alternate Version) (Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, Chase McGill)