Your top 5 Country music songs of the summer 2022

Yesterday (Tuesday July 12th) Bobby Bones announced his top 5 Country songs of summer 2022. That list included Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd, Hailey Whitters and Brett Eldredge. Whilst we love the songs on that list only Ryan’s is what we would call a real summer song. So, we’d like to propose an alternate list of your top 5 songs of the summer.

5) Sam Hunt ‘ Water Under the Bridge’

Funky & dripping in summer vibes, this song is perfect for those long, hot summer nights. Rivers, nostalgia, beers, music and good friends. The perfect combo.

4) Lady A ‘Summer State of Mind’

The title says it all, right? A song made for summer parties and summer living. ‘You’re my five o clock somewhere, always on time’

3) Adam Hambrick ‘Free Country’

Nothing more summery than the 4th of July, right? Adam released this anthem just in time for the holiday weekend and it is an absolute American classic.

2) Travis Denning ‘Buy a Girl a Drink’

Whilst not strictly a ‘summer’ song, this song gives us ‘Buy Dirt’ or ‘Drunk Girl’ vibes. It’s a tale of a relationship, from the first meeting to rocking chairs on a porch. Anthemic vibes and superb storytelling make it a big summer nights song for us.

1)Niko Moon ‘Easy Tonight’

The smiliest artist in Country music has the no.1 song of summer 2022 for us. We saw him sing this at his CMAFest set at the Riverfront stage and it is a pure summer banger from beginning to end.