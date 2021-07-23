Natalie Hemby to release new album ‘Pins and Needles’ in October

Natalie Hemby will release her second album ‘Pins and Needles’ on 8th October 2021 via Fantasy Records.

That album’s title track, co-written by Hemby with Brothers Osborne, is available to stream and download now.

“’Pins and Needles’ was the first song I ever wrote with Brothers Osborne,” says Hemby. “I have always loved this song, and I have always loved them. They almost put it on their record. Years after, I asked them if I could have it. They said yes, so I decided to record it and make it the title track. It’s one of my favorites.”

The 11-track collection finds Hemby exploring her early 90s rock and roots influences and exploring her full capabilities as an artist.



“’Pins and Needles’ is the record I never got the chance to make and I always wanted to,” adds Hemby. “It’s the late 90s sound, which is the sound of my young adult life.”



The album is produced by Hemby’s husband Mike Wrucke and it features co-writes with fellow artists Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Aaron Raitiere and more, as well as songwriting heavy hitters like Daniel Tashian, Barry Dean and others.



Hemby will return to the stage at Newport Folk Festival, where she performed in 2019 as a founding member of the supergroup The Highwomen (Hemby, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires), ton 24th July. She is slated for the Park City Song Summit and Roots N Blues Festival this Fall. For tickets and more information visit nataliehemby.com/tour.

Credit: Fantasy Records

The track listing for ‘Pins and Needles’ is:



1. Heroes (Natalie Hemby-Jeff Trot-Aaron Raitiere)

2. New Madrid (Natalie Hemby-Rose Cousins)

3. Pins and Needles (Natalie Hemby-TJ Osborne-John Osborne)

4. Lake Air (Natalie Hemby-Jedd Hughes-KS Rhodes)

5. Hardest Part About Business (Natalie Hemby-Sunny Sweeney-Joanna Janet)

6. Banshee (Natalie Hemby-Miranda Lambert)

7. Radio Silence (Natalie Hemby-Rosi Golan-Daniel Tashian)

8. Heart Condition (Natalie Hemby-Maren Morris)

9. Pinwheel (Natalie Hemby-Barry Dean-Madison Kozak)

10. It Takes One To Know One (Natalie Hemby-Miranda Lambert-Kelly Archer)

11. Last Resort (Natalie Hemby-Jabe Beyer)