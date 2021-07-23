‘Dune’ – watch the latest trailer for the upcoming sci-fi epic

Eagerly awaited sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ arrives in cinemas in October and to get us excited, Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures have dropped a new trailer.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (‘Arrival’), ‘Dune’ stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Villeneuve directed ‘Dune’ from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr. The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

‘Dune’ will be released nationwide on 21st October 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures.