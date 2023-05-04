‘Dune: Part Two’: watch the trailer for the next instalment

The trailer and a poster have been released for ‘Dune: Part Two’.

The next instalment of the saga, which started with 2021’s ‘Dune’, sees Denis Villeneuve return as director. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel, ‘Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

‘Dune: Part Two’ was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. It will be released in the UK on 3rd November 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures