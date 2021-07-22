Voice cast announced for Eagle Eye Drama’s ‘Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby’

Channel 4 has announced that David Harewood, Julie Walters and Hugh Dancy will lead the voice cast for their high-profile Christmas 2021 animated special ‘Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby’ produced by Eagle Eye Drama.

‘Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby’, based on one of legendary author Sir Terry’s best-selling short stories tells the story of a quintessentially English town which is thrown into disarray by a huge snowfall and the dramatic appearance of a 14-feet tall Abominable Snow Baby. Shunned and feared by the local townsfolk, Snow Baby is rescued by an indomitable Granny who along with grandson Albert, welcomes him into her home, showering her new pet with love and affection, changing the town’s perception and helping the community overcome their initial prejudices.

Screen legend and comedy icon Walters (‘Harry Potter’) will star as the voice of fearless ‘Granny’, whilst Dancy (‘Hannibal’) will take on the role of her courageous grandson ‘Albert’ with narration from Harewood (‘Homeland’)

Created with traditional hand drawn animation techniques to capture the timeless nature of Terry Pratchett’s story, ‘The Abominable Snow Baby’ is part of a long and established tradition of Channel 4’s animated Christmas specials such as ‘The Snowman’, ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’, and last year’s Quentin Blake’s ‘Clown’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Channel 4 Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick said: “Channel 4’s original Christmas animation has become a real highlight over the years and this year will be no exception. I’m delighted Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood will be bringing to life this wonderful, funny and moving yuletide tale. I know it’s only July but with this amazing cast line up I can hardly wait….it’s definitely going to be a merry Terry Christmas’

Commissioned by Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick and Commissioning Editor Gwawr Lloyd, the programme is supported by a grant from the UK-government funded Young Audiences Content Fund, which is managed by the BFI.

It will be directed by Massimo Fenati and Executive Produced by Tess Cuming, with Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino overseeing the project as joint creative directors and with Rob Wilkins as executive producer for Narrativia.