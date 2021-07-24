Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Crimson Rivers’ Season 2 coming to More4 in August

The second season of the French thriller is almost here.

Published

The Crimson Rivers Season 2
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing the second season of ‘The Crimson Rivers’ to More4 in August.

The gripping series is set in the realms of sadistic killers, creepy rituals and mysterious incidents. It is created by Jean-Christophe Grangé and stars Erika Sante and Olivier Marchal.

After a series of shocking and intense investigations, detectives Commander Pierre Niemans and Camille Delaunay return to unravel the murder of Eric Spaggio, the pastor of a small village. He was found naked in a church, ‘crucified’ on an inverted cross. Very quickly, the duo find a link between this macabre staging and a martyr of the 3rd century AD, whose relics have disappeared in the neighbouring village.

Whilst Camille is dealing with her own personal problems involving her son, will her bond with Pierre be strong enough for them both to get through the region’s most gruesome murders with their sanity intact?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Based on the 2000 blockbuster of the same name (starring Vincent Cassel and Jean Reno), and from Luc Besson’s production company Europacorp, ‘The Crimson Rivers’ is a French crime thriller that follows conflicted cop duo Camille Delauney and Pierre Niémans.

‘The Crimson Rivers’ will launch on More4 on 20th August at 9pm. The full boxset will be available on All 4 via Walter Presents after transmission of the first episode.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Joshua Radin Joshua Radin

Music

Interview: Joshua Radin opens up about making new album ‘The Ghost and the Wall’ during the pandemic

The singer-songwriter discusses the challenges of making his new record.

5 days ago
TennoCon 2021 TennoCon 2021

Games & Tech

TennoCon 2021: Experience Warframe – The New War expansion

Interactive preview, in-game player event reveals, and free premium content.

7 days ago
Chucky Chucky

TV

‘Chucky’ – watch the teaser for the upcoming TV series

The killer doll is heading to the small screen.

7 days ago

Film

‘True Romance’ 4K Limited Edition Blu-ray Review

A bumper Arrow release for this 90s cult classic from Tony Scott and Quentin Tarantino

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you