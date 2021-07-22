Connect with us

Michael Ray to release ‘Just The Way I Am’ next week

The song will arrive on 30th July.

Published

Michael Ray
Credit: Sean Hagwell

Michael Ray has more new music on the way as he gears up for the release of ‘Just The Way I Am’ on 30th July 2021.

The song recognises that people aren’t all good or bad, balancing self-deprecation with honesty and pride. You can pre-save the song now.

“This song really feels autobiographical for me,” shares Ray. “It touches on the good parts of people while still acknowledging that they have faults and flaws, myself included. I relate to it so fully, that it feels like I could have written it. I hope that when fans hear it, they understand more about me and maybe even relate to it themselves.”

Michael Ray - Just The Way I Am
Credit: Sean Hagwell

Written by Michael Hardy, Ben West and Josh Miller, ‘Just The Way I Am’ finds Ray’s smooth vocals painting a character that feels like a portrait of someone we all know in the first verse:
 
‘Just The Way I Am’ follows on from ‘Picture‘ and ‘Whiskey and Rain’.

Catch Ray out on the road with his ‘Just The Way I Am 2021 Tour’, as it continues tonight in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. and wraps in the fall at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Tickets are available at MichaelRayMusic.com.

